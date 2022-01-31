Here's What James Harden Tweeted About Joe Burrow

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, and the tweet from Harden can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

On Sunday, Burrow and the Bengals knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in the AFC Championship game to advance to the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, Harden and the Nets are currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-20 record in 49 games played so far this season.

Harden spent most of the past decade with the Houston Rockets, but was sent to the Nets via trade during last year's regular season.

Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant form an incredible team, but health has not been on their side.

Last season, they lost in the second round of the playoffs, and this season have had key players in and out of the lineup.

Related stories on NBA basketball