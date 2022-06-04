Skip to main content

Here's What Jaylen Brown Said After Game 1 Of The Finals

Jaylen Brown met with the media after the Boston Celtics beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Boston Celtics took a 1-0 lead in the NBA Finals when they beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 on Thursday evening at the Chase Center in California. 

Jaylen Brown had 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists.  

On the defensive side of the ball he also had two steals and one block. 

After the big win, the former Cal star met with the media. 

Brown is playing in his first career Finals, but he has had lots of playoff success since he entered the NBA in 2016-17.   

He's already been to the Conference Finals four times.  

As for the Warriors, this is their sixth appearance in the Finals in just eight years, so losing Game 1 was a big surprise.  

Game 2 will be played back at the Chase Center in California on Sunday evening, and the Warriros can tie up the series at 1-1. 

If the Celtics win, they will have a 2-0 lead heading back to Boston for Games 3 and 4. 

