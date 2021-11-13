Here's What Jaylen Brown Tweeted After The Celtics Beat The Bucks In Boston
The Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime 122-113 on Friday night in Boston.
After the game, All-Star Jaylen Brown sent out a tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Brown was quote tweeting a tweet from the Twitter account of the Celtics about Dennis Schroder.
The point guard went off for 38 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
Brown did not play in the game due to a hamstring injury, but will travel with the team on their upcoming road trip (see tweet below from the Celtics).
The win advances the Celtics to 6-6 on the new season.
Last season they had a disappointing year that ended in the first round against the Brooklyn Nets.
They did not have Brown for the series, and only won just one game.
