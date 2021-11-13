Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Here's What Jaylen Brown Tweeted After The Celtics Beat The Bucks In Boston On Friday
    Publish date:

    Here's What Jaylen Brown Tweeted After The Celtics Beat The Bucks In Boston On Friday

    The Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night in Boston.
    Author:

    The Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night in Boston.

    The Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime 122-113 on Friday night in Boston. 

    After the game, All-Star Jaylen Brown sent out a tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Brown was quote tweeting a tweet from the Twitter account of the Celtics about Dennis Schroder. 

    The point guard went off for 38 points, eight rebounds and three assists. 

    Brown did not play in the game due to a hamstring injury, but will travel with the team on their upcoming road trip (see tweet below from the Celtics).

    The win advances the Celtics to 6-6 on the new season. 

    Last season they had a disappointing year that ended in the first round against the Brooklyn Nets. 

    They did not have Brown for the series, and only won just one game. 

    • THE RICKY RUBIO SHOW AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN: Ricky Rubio has been in the NBA for over a decade and hadn't done what he did on Sunday against the Knicks in New York City at Madison Square Garden. The Cavs picked up a big road win and have been one of the biggest surprises in all of the NBA this season, and Rubio had a career-high in points. CLICK HERE.
    • NEW YORK KNICKS ANNOUNCE NEW UNIFORMS: The New York Knicks released their new City Edition Uniforms for the 2021-22 season last week. The jerseys look great, but what is even better is that the Knicks are an excellent basketball team right now. CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_15862230_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Jaylen Brown Tweeted After The Celtics Beat The Bucks

    34 seconds ago
    USATSI_16840503_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kevin Love's Status For Celtics-Cavs Game

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17028349_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Jaylen Brown's Injury Status For Celtics-Cavs Game

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_16960053_168388303_lowres
    News

    Wizards' Starting Lineup Without Bradley Beal Against The Magic

    22 minutes ago
    USATSI_16192201_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Video That Damian Lillard Posted To Instagram

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16960099_168388303_lowres
    News

    Bradley Beal's Status For Wizards-Magic Game On Saturday

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17119076_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Steph Curry's Ridiculous Shot In The Bulls-Warriors Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17082613_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted Before The Jazz Played The Heat

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17109640_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nikola Jokic Just Tied Larry Bird For This Historic Stat

    1 hour ago