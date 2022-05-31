Skip to main content

Jayson Tatum's Bold Statement After Game 7

Jayson Tatum met with the media after the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday evening. The Celtics will now play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The Boston Celtics advanced to the NBA Finals on Sunday night when they beat the Miami Heat in Florida by a score of 100-96. 

The Game 7 win won them the Eastern Conference, and they will now play Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night in San Francisco, California, against the Golden State Warriors. 

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum had 26 points, ten rebounds and six assists in the win, and after the game he met with the media. 

"Saying we need to split the group up, or get rid of somebody or me and JB can't play together," Tatum said of the team's motivation. "That fueled us to figure it out, and not run from it." 

The Celtics had several deep runs in the playoffs over the recent years, but this is the first time in Tatum and Jaylen Brown's career that they are going to the Finals. 

As for the Warriors, it is their sixth time in the Finals in just eight seasons.  

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18106978_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jayson Tatum Said After Game 7

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17375756_168388303_lowres
News

What To Expect From Celtics-Warriors 2022 NBA Finals Matchup?

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago
USATSI_11469086_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Miami Heat Need To Trade For This Superstar

By Ben Stinar8 hours ago
USATSI_17868792_168388303_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Expected To Defer Philadelphia 76ers' 2022 First-Round Pick

By Brett Siegel8 hours ago
USATSI_18373437_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Viral Photo Jaylen Brown Tweeted After Game 7

By Ben Stinar8 hours ago
USATSI_18391581_168388303_lowres
News

What We Learned From Celtics-Heat Eastern Conference Finals Series

By Brett Siegel8 hours ago
USATSI_17987507_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Really Did That?

By Ben Stinar8 hours ago
USATSI_18119103_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Viral Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar9 hours ago
USATSI_18390922_168388303_lowres
News

Kyle Lowry's Viral Quote After Game 7

By Ben Stinar9 hours ago