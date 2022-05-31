Here's What Jayson Tatum Said After Game 7

Jayson Tatum met with the media after the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday evening. The Celtics will now play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The Boston Celtics advanced to the NBA Finals on Sunday night when they beat the Miami Heat in Florida by a score of 100-96.

The Game 7 win won them the Eastern Conference, and they will now play Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night in San Francisco, California, against the Golden State Warriors.

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum had 26 points, ten rebounds and six assists in the win, and after the game he met with the media.

"Saying we need to split the group up, or get rid of somebody or me and JB can't play together," Tatum said of the team's motivation. "That fueled us to figure it out, and not run from it."

The Celtics had several deep runs in the playoffs over the recent years, but this is the first time in Tatum and Jaylen Brown's career that they are going to the Finals.

As for the Warriors, it is their sixth time in the Finals in just eight seasons.

