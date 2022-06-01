Here's What Jayson Tatum Tweeted Before Game 1

On Tuesday, Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum sent out a tweet about his basketball camp this summer. The Celtics beat the Miami Heat on Sunday night to win the Eastern Conference, and they will now face off with the Golden State Warriors for the NBA Championship.

Tatum's tweet: "We’re getting closer and closer to my 4th annual Youth Basketball @ProCamps! Registration has been filling up quickly. Lock in your spot while you still can! Visit http://JaysonTatumClinic.com"

The Celtics just defeated the Miami Heat by a score of 100-96 on Sunday night in Game 7 to win the Eastern Conference Finals.

Therefore, Tatum is now headed to his first ever NBA Finals, which will begin on Thursday evening with Game 1 being played in San Francisco.

The Celtics are facing off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, who are headed to their sixth NBA Finals in the last eight seasons.

The series should be an exciting one, but the Warriors have a ton of experience that the Celtics do not have.

Prior to missing the playoffs for two years in a row, the Warriors had made the Finals five times in a row and won three titles.

