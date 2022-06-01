Here's What Jayson Tatum Tweeted Before Game 1
On Tuesday, All-Star forward Jayson Tatum sent out a tweet about his summer basketball camp.
Tatum's tweet: "We’re getting closer and closer to my 4th annual Youth Basketball @ProCamps! Registration has been filling up quickly. Lock in your spot while you still can! Visit http://JaysonTatumClinic.com"
The Celtics just defeated the Miami Heat by a score of 100-96 on Sunday night in Game 7 to win the Eastern Conference Finals.
Therefore, Tatum is now headed to his first ever NBA Finals, which will begin on Thursday evening with Game 1 being played in San Francisco.
The Celtics are facing off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, who are headed to their sixth NBA Finals in the last eight seasons.
The series should be an exciting one, but the Warriors have a ton of experience that the Celtics do not have.
Prior to missing the playoffs for two years in a row, the Warriors had made the Finals five times in a row and won three titles.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.