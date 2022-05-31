Skip to main content

Here's What Jimmy Butler Posted To His Instagram Story After Game 7

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat lost Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics on Sunday evening. The Celtics now head to California to play the Golden State Warriors for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

The Miami Heat had their season come to an end on Sunday night in Florida when they lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 100-96 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.  

After the loss, Jimmy Butler posted several things to his Instagram story, and one of the photos is posted in the screenshot below. 

Butler had an incredible series, but the Heat could not close the deal on their home court in the elimination game.  

The six-time NBA All-Star guard finished his night with 35 points (just one game after scoring 47 in Game 6 on the road). 

The Celtics are now headed to the NBA Finals where they will face off with the Golden State Warriors for a chance at the title. 

Game 1 of the NBA Finals will take place on Thursday evening in San Francisco, California, at the Chase Center. 

The Warriors have been off for a few days already, because they beat the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night to win the Western Conference. 

