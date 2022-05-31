Here's What Jimmy Butler Posted To His Instagram Story After Game 7
The Miami Heat had their season come to an end on Sunday night in Florida when they lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 100-96 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
After the loss, Jimmy Butler posted several things to his Instagram story, and one of the photos is posted in the screenshot below.
Butler had an incredible series, but the Heat could not close the deal on their home court in the elimination game.
The six-time NBA All-Star guard finished his night with 35 points (just one game after scoring 47 in Game 6 on the road).
The Celtics are now headed to the NBA Finals where they will face off with the Golden State Warriors for a chance at the title.
Game 1 of the NBA Finals will take place on Thursday evening in San Francisco, California, at the Chase Center.
The Warriors have been off for a few days already, because they beat the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night to win the Western Conference.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.