Here's What Jordan Clarkson Tweeted After The Jazz Beat The Warriors

Jordan Clarkson sent out a tweet after the Utah Jazz defeated the Golden State Warriors.

On Wednesday night, the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors played a thrilling game in Salt Lake City.

Late in the fourth quarter, things got heated between Jordan Clarkson and Jonathan Kuminga and Clarkson was ejected from the game for a Flagrant 2 foul.

Clarkson finished his night playing 37 minutes and putting up a team-high 22 points (on 9/20 shooting from the field.).

He also had four rebounds and dished out nine assists.

With 13.3 seconds left, the Warriors had a 123-119 lead, but the Jazz ended up winning the game 124-123.

After the huge win, Clarkson sent out a tweet that has over 4,000 likes.

Clarkson tweeted: "big fight!!! great win!!!! 🖤 "

With the victory, the Jazz improved to 15-12 in their first 27 games, and they continue to be one of the biggest surprises in the league.

They are currently the sixth seed in the Western Conference and 9-4 in 13 games at home.

After trading away All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert over the offseason, there were not a lot of expectations for them to be a playoff team.

However, they look like a team who will compete for a top-ten seed.

Clarkson is currently averaging 19.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest in 27 games.

The Jazz will play their next game on Friday night when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As for the Warriors, the loss was their second in a row, and they fell to 13-13 in their first 26 games.