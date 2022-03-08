Here's What Julius Randle Said After His Big Game

The New York Knicks beat the Sacramento Kings 131-115 in California on Monday night, and Julius Randle had one of the best games of his career.

The 2021 NBA All-Star went off for a career-high 46 points, and also grabbed ten rebounds and dished out two assists.

After the win, he spoke to reporters and two clips of what he said can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos.

The Knicks had been on a seven-game losing streak, but have now won back-to-back games.

They are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-38 record in the 65 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Atlanta Hawks remain 4.5 games ahead of them for the tenth seed, which is the final spot in the play-in tournament.

