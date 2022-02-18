Skip to main content
Here's What Julius Randle Said About Tom Thibodeau After The Knicks Lost To The Nets

The New York Knicks lost at home to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

The New York Knicks had a 28-point lead at one point during Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, but ended up losing at home 111-106.  

After the game, Julius Randle was asked about head coach Tom Thibodeau, and the clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos.  

"Coach is amazing," Randle said. "I'm riding with coach every day. He challenges us and prepares us very well every day. His message is still ringing clear in the locker room, we've just got to execute." 

The Knicks are in the middle of a three-game losing streak, and have gone just 2-8 in their last ten games overall. 

They are 25-34 on the season, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

