Kevin Durant's Honest Quote About Ben Simmons

On Sunday night, the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 127-115 at Barclays Center in New York.

Ben Simmons had arguably his best game in a Nets uniform.

The former first-overall pick put up 22 points, eight rebounds, five assists and one steal (on 11/13 shooting from the field).

Simmons missed all of last season and had back surgery over the offseason, so it's no surprise that he got off to a slow start.

Over his last three games, the three-time NBA All-Star is starting to look like the player he once was.

After the game, their best player Kevin Durant was asked about the recent stellar play of Simmons.

Reporter: "What's the most encouraging thing about Ben just stringing together good game, after good game, after good game?"

Durant: "I expect this from Ben, so when he play well, I'm not going to get excited about it."

Durant finished his night with 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

The 12-time NBA All-Star is averaging 30.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest.

With the win, the Nets improved to 8-9 in their first 17 games, which has them tied with the New York Knicks for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are now in the middle of a two-game winning streak and 4-4 in the eight games they have played at Barclays Center.

Simmons is averaging 7.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

If he can return to being one of the top players in the NBA, the Nets will be a title contender.