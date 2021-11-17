Skip to main content
    November 17, 2021
    Here's What Kevin Durant Said About Steph Curry After The Nets Lost To The Warriors On Tuesday Night
    Here's What Kevin Durant Said About Steph Curry After The Nets Lost To The Warriors On Tuesday Night

    Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in Brooklyn.
    Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in Brooklyn.

    The Golden State Warriors crushed the Brooklyn Nets 117-99 on Tuesday night to improve to a 12-2 record, which is the best in the NBA. 

    Meanwhile, the Nets fell to 10-5. 

    Kevin Durant was going up against his former team that he won two NBA Championships with, and he scored 19 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists. 

    His former teammate Steph Curry went off for 37 points, seven rebounds and five assists. 

    After the game, Durant spoke about Curry and the clip of him speaking can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Warriors on NBCS Twitter account. 

    "He's a master at what he does," Durant said of Curry. "I've been saying that since he came into the league. Just a crafty player that can pretty much do anything off the ball, that can cut to the rim, shoot floaters, shoot threes, and then he can handle the basketball too and get down to his spots."

