Here's What Kevin Durant Said About Steph Curry After The Nets Lost To The Warriors On Tuesday Night In Brooklyn
The Golden State Warriors crushed the Brooklyn Nets 117-99 on Tuesday night to improve to a 12-2 record, which is the best in the NBA.
Meanwhile, the Nets fell to 10-5.
Kevin Durant was going up against his former team that he won two NBA Championships with, and he scored 19 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists.
His former teammate Steph Curry went off for 37 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
After the game, Durant spoke about Curry and the clip of him speaking can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Warriors on NBCS Twitter account.
"He's a master at what he does," Durant said of Curry. "I've been saying that since he came into the league. Just a crafty player that can pretty much do anything off the ball, that can cut to the rim, shoot floaters, shoot threes, and then he can handle the basketball too and get down to his spots."
Related stories on NBA basketball
- KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma tweeted about their winning streak. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.