    • November 15, 2021
    Here's What Kevin Durant Said About The Brooklyn Nets Upcoming Matchup With The Golden State Warriors
    Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets will host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in Brooklyn.
    Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets won their tenth game of the season on Sunday night when they beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-96. 

    After starting the season 1-2, they are now 10-4 on the season and have gone 9-2 in their last 11 games. 

    On Tuesday, they will host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and after the game on Sunday night, Durant was asked about the upcoming matchup. 

    The clip of Durant answering the question can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from SNY's Nets Videos. 

    "It's just another game," Durant said. "It's 15 games into the season, obviously they're the best team in the league and they're playing at an elite level, but it's a regular season game. We obviously want to go out there and win in front of our home crowd, but we not going to put too much pressure on ourselves and call this a finals match."

    The Warriors have the best record in the NBA at 11-2 through their first 13 games. 

    Durant played for the Warriors for three seasons, and made the NBA Finals in each of his three seasons. 

    He won the NBA Championship with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018. 

    CELTICS COLLAPSE AGAINST CAVS: The Cavs have been one of the biggest surprises to start the NBA season. If the playoffs began on Sunday, they would be a playoff team. They overcame a 19-point deficit in the third quarter on Saturday night to storm back and beat the Celtics in Cleveland.
    STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. 

