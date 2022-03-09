Skip to main content
Here's What Kevin Durant Said After Kyrie Irving's Huge Game

Kevin Durant spoke to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Charlotte Hornets.

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Charlotte Hornets 132-121 on Tuesday evening in North Carolina, and Kyrie Irving exploded for 50 points and six assists in the win.   

After the game, Kevin Durant spoke to reporters about his teammate's huge game, and a clip of him speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.    

"I've been saying it-it's pure," Durant said of Irving. "Everything he does is pure."

The Nets improved to 33-33 in 66 games on the season with the win, and Durant also had a solid game with 14 points, three rebounds and seven assists. 

They moved back into the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, and also snapped a four-game losing skid.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

