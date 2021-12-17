Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    December 17, 2021

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The 76ers
    Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in Brooklyn on Thursday evening.
    Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 114-105 at Barclays Center on Thursday evening.     

    Durant and the Nets are now 21-8 on the season in their first 29 games, and have the best record in the entire Eastern Conference.    

    The 2014 MVP went off for 34 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in the win. 

    This is also coming after he had 51 points against the Detroit Pistons and a triple-double against the Toronto Raptors (both wins).  

    The Nets are now on a four-game winning streak, and after the game Durant spoke to Michael Grady of YES Network. 

    "So much stuff been thrown at us this year," Durant said. "I'm so proud of everybody who stepped up and had that next man mentality."  

    The Nets will play their next game against the Orlando Magic on Saturday. 

