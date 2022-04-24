Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Lost Game 3

Kevin Durant spoke to the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost Game 3 to the Boston Celtics at home on Saturday evening.

The Brooklyn Nets lost a heartbreaker on Saturday evening at home to the Boston Celtics by a score of 109-103.

The game had gotten out of hand late in the fourth quarter, but a few shots down the stretch gave the Nets a little bit of life, but ultimately the Celtics made better plays down the stretch for the third straight game.

Therefore, the Nets have now lost three straight games and are in an 0-3 hole, which no team has ever come back from in NBA history.

It's safe to say that the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving pairing in Brooklyn is failing it's massive expectations to date.

After the loss, Durant met with the media.

Durant finished his night with 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

The All-Star forward also played 46 out of the 48 minutes in the game, but it was still not enough.

Game 4 will be played back in Brooklyn at Barclays Center on Monday evening and the Nets will try to avoid elimination and force a Game 5 back in Boston later in the week.

