Skip to main content
Kevin Durant Reveals How He Found Out Steve Nash Was Fired

Kevin Durant Reveals How He Found Out Steve Nash Was Fired

Kevin Durant met with the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Chicago Bulls.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Tuesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Chicago Bulls by a score of 108-99, which was their fifth loss in the last six games.   

They are now just 2-6 on the season in their first eight games.   

Earlier in the day, the team announced that they had parted ways with head coach Steve Nash, who was in his third season with the franchise. 

After Kevin Durant scored 32 points on Tuesday evening, he was asked how he found out about the news. 

"About 1:15, I woke up from my nap, and turned to the right and seen it on ESPN," Durant said of how he found out.  

The Nets have been somewhat of a mess over the last two seasons. 

They have a roster that features All-Stars Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and Durant, but so far this season they look nothing like a contender. 

Last season, they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and got swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

Durant is in his fourth season with the franchise, but he missed the first season due to injury. 

In the two seasons that he has played with the Nets, they have only just one just won playoff series. 

Before joining the Nets in the summer of 2019, he had been to the NBA Finals three times in a row (and won two NBA Championships) with the Golden State Warriors. 

The Nets will play their next game on Friday night against the Washington Wizards. 

USATSI_19341918_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Reveals How He Found Out Steve Nash Was Fired

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18005759_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Pelicans-Lakers Game On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19341438_168388303_lowres
News

Very Famous Person At Bulls-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18217657_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Tyler Herro's Injury Update In Warriors-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19315689_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Celtics-Cavaliers Game On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19318562_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against The Timberwolves

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19341817_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyler Herro Leaves Heat-Warriors Game Early Tuesday Night With Eye Injury

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19310244_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Draymond Green's Amazing Pass To Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19307697_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls And Nets Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar