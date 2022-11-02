Kevin Durant Reveals How He Found Out Steve Nash Was Fired

On Tuesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Chicago Bulls by a score of 108-99, which was their fifth loss in the last six games.

They are now just 2-6 on the season in their first eight games.

Earlier in the day, the team announced that they had parted ways with head coach Steve Nash, who was in his third season with the franchise.

After Kevin Durant scored 32 points on Tuesday evening, he was asked how he found out about the news.

"About 1:15, I woke up from my nap, and turned to the right and seen it on ESPN," Durant said of how he found out.

The Nets have been somewhat of a mess over the last two seasons.

They have a roster that features All-Stars Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and Durant, but so far this season they look nothing like a contender.

Last season, they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and got swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

Durant is in his fourth season with the franchise, but he missed the first season due to injury.

In the two seasons that he has played with the Nets, they have only just one just won playoff series.

Before joining the Nets in the summer of 2019, he had been to the NBA Finals three times in a row (and won two NBA Championships) with the Golden State Warriors.

The Nets will play their next game on Friday night against the Washington Wizards.