Skip to main content
Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About Nikola Jokic

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About Nikola Jokic

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet about Nikola Jokic during the Denver Nuggets-Philadelphia 76ers game on Monday night.

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet about Nikola Jokic during the Denver Nuggets-Philadelphia 76ers game on Monday night.

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night in Pennsylvania by a score of 114-110.  

During the game, Nikola Jokic had an incredible pass, and a clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA TV. 

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet about Jokic's pass, and Durant's tweet can be seen embedded below.  

Jokic finished the game with 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, and the Nuggets improved to 41-28 on the season in 69 games. 

They are currently the sixth seed in the Western Conference, and are an impressive 21-15 in the 36 games that they have played on the road this season. 

Jokic won the 2021 NBA MVP Award last season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17594955_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Pacers Game

By Ben Stinar43 seconds ago
USATSI_17869428_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About Nikola Jokic

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17856502_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Player Could Potentially Miss The Rest Of The Season

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_10133825_168388303_lowres
News

Former Bulls Star Reportedly Signing With Trail Blazers

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17893017_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Devin Booker Said After The Suns Big Win

By Ben Stinar10 hours ago
USATSI_17627461_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Will The Knicks Miss The Playoffs?

By Ben Stinar10 hours ago
USATSI_17868799_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Seth Curry's Status For Nets-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar10 hours ago
USATSI_17761683_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Wizards

By Ben Stinar11 hours ago
USATSI_16841172_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards Starting Lineup Against The Warriors

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago