Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted After The Brooklyn Nets Won On Christmas

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted After The Nets Won On Christmas
The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 122-115 in California on Christmas to advance to 22-9 in their first 31 games of the season.
After the game, Kevin Durant sent out a tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Durant's tweet said: "Pack em up Nets world"
Unfortunately, Durant did not play in the game because he was out due to health and safety protocols.
James Harden was able to lead the Nets to the win in Durant's absence.
The 2018 MVP had a triple-double going off for 36 points, ten rebounds and ten assists in the win.
Patty Mills also had 34 points and seven assists.
The Nets are the top team in the Eastern Conference and have a two-game lead over the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.
