Here's What Kevin Love Tweeted After The Donovan Mitchell Trade

The NBA season is just 46 days away from Friday, September 2, but on Thursday there was major news reported.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (and others) reported that three-time NBA

All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has been traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mitchell was the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and he has helped the Jazz make the NBA Playoffs in each of the last five seasons.

After the news came out, NBA Twitter was exploding, and many people sent out tweets about the trade.

One of the people who sent out a tweet was NBA Champion (and current Cavs star) Kevin Love.

Love tweeted out three spider emojis (Mitchell's nickname is "Spida"), and his post has over 43,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Last season, the Cavs were the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-38 record.

This was their best season since LeBron James left the franchise in the summer of 2018 (to join the Los Angeles Lakers).

While they ended the regular season in the playoff picture, they lost their two play-in tournament games to the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets.

Therefore, they actually missed the NBA Playoffs, which was a big disappointment after the regular season that they had.

That being said, they are now adding one of the top-25 players in all of the NBA to their roster that won 44 games last season.

There is no question they should be expected to compete for a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference.