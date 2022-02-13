Here's What Klay Thompson Said After His Big Night
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 117-115 in San Francisco on Saturday night, and five-time All-Star Klay Thompson had an excellent game scoring 33-points.
After the win, the star shooting guard spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
The 33-points were a season-high, and he also made five three-pointers.
The Warriors improved to 42-15 on the season, and they are the second seed in the Western Conference.
They had been on a two-game losing streak after losses to the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks.
However, they are still an impressive 8-2 in their last ten games.
They remain 4.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.
