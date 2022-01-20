Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Beat The Pistons

The Golden State Warriors crushed the Detroit Pistons 102-86 at home on Tuesday evening, and Klay Thompson had his best game of the season.

The five-time All-Star was playing in only fifth game in over two seasons, and he went off for 21 points in just 22 minutes.

He also shot 6/13 from the field, and 3/8 from the three-point range.

Thompson spoke to reporters after the game, and a clip from his postgame presser can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

"Just to be able to run up and down the court again, and shoot the ball, play defense, I had a great time tonight," Thompson told reporters after the game. "I wish I made a couple more shots, but I just had a great time, that was fun."

Related stories on NBA basketball