Here's What Klay Thompson Said After Erupting For 41 Points

Klay Thompson had 41 points in Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.
On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors picked up their first road win of the season when they beat the Houston Rockets 127-120 in Texas. 

They had come into the night with an 0-8 record in their previous eight games away from the Chase Center.   

One of the biggest reasons for the win was the play of Klay Thompson, who erupted for 41 points on 10/13 shooting from the three-point range.   

After the game, he spoke to the NBC Sports broadcast. 

"Man, it feels amazing, that's it, fellas, it feels amazing," Thompson said. "I'm hard on myself, so I've been wanting one of these and to get one and kind of open the floodgates; it's only up from here, I promise you."

Thompson shot 14/23 from the field and also had four rebounds, three assists and two steals.  

He had been struggling to start the season, but this game could get him on a hot streak.  

The Warriors improved to 8-9 in their first 17 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

Thompson missed the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to injuries, but he returned in the middle of last season and helped the Warriors win their fourth title in eight seasons. 

Before getting injured, he helped the Warriors make the NBA Finals five times in a row and win three titles in that span. 

Therefore, in the last season six seasons that he has played, he has been to the NBA Finals all six times. 

