Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Lost To The Wizards

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Washington Wizards in D.C. last night, and while they were without Steph Curry, it's still a team that they should have beaten.

The Wizards won the game by a score of 123-115.

After the game, Klay Thompson spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

The Warriors fell to 48-27 with the loss, but they still remain as the third seed in the Western Conference.

