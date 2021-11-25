Here's What Warriors' Klay Thompson Tweeted About Jordan Poole

Here's What Klay Thompson Tweeted About This Warriors Teammate
Klay Thompson sent out a tweet on Monday about his teammate Jordan Poole.
The tweet from the Golden State Warriors five-time All-Star can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
Thompson quote tweeted a tweet from ESPN's SportsCenter about how good Poole has been this season.
His tweet said: "Proud vet is an understatement . I’ve seen this man put in the work everyday for the last few years and his future is incredibly bright"
Poole is averaging 18.3 points per game and shooting 45.5% from the field.
He's also putting up those numbers for the best team in the NBA, because the Warriors have an NBA-best 16-2 record.
The Warriors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 116-96 in San Francisco, California, at Chase Center on Wednesday night.
