Here's What Warriors' Klay Thompson Tweeted About Jordan Poole

    • November 25, 2021
    Here's What Klay Thompson Tweeted About This Warriors Teammate
    Klay Thompson sent out a tweet about his teammate on the Golden State Warriors, Jordan Poole.
    Klay Thompson sent out a tweet on Monday about his teammate Jordan Poole. 

    The tweet from the Golden State Warriors five-time All-Star can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Thompson quote tweeted a tweet from ESPN's SportsCenter about how good Poole has been this season. 

    His tweet said: "Proud vet is an understatement . I’ve seen this man put in the work everyday for the last few years and his future is incredibly bright" 

    Poole is averaging 18.3 points per game and shooting 45.5% from the field.

    He's also putting up those numbers for the best team in the NBA, because the Warriors have an NBA-best 16-2 record. 

    The Warriors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 116-96 in San Francisco, California, at Chase Center on Wednesday night.

