Here's What Klay Thompson Tweeted After The Warriors Beat The Nets

    • November 17, 2021
    Klay Thompson sent out a tweet on Tuesday night after the Golden State Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets.
    The Golden State Warriors crushed the Brooklyn Nets 117-99 in Brooklyn at Barclays Center on Tuesday night. 

    After the game, five-time All-Star Klay Thompson sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Thompson has not played in two seasons due to injuries, and they have not made the postseason in either season without him. 

    In fact, Thompson still has a streak of making five straight NBA Finals and five straight trips to the All-Star game. 

    However, the Warriors even without Thompson, are on a roll to start the new season. 

    The win over the Nets gives them a 12-2 record in their first 14 games, which is the best record in the NBA. 

    As for the Nets, they fell to 10-5 on the season, but are still 9-3 in their last 12 games. 

