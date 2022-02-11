Here's What Kristaps Porzingis Tweeted After Getting Traded

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Kristaps Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards (see tweet below).

Porzingis sent out a tweet on Thursday night after the news came out, and his post can be seen embedded below.

Porzingis wrote: "Since day 1 the fans and the city of Dallas welcomed me with open arms and I will always be grateful for that. To my teammates, coaches, organization and the city THANK YOU! I wish you all continued success"

Porzingis now goes to a team that has Bradley Beal (out for the season due to injury) and Kyle Kuzma.

He was the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks, and was an All-Star in 2018.

In the two seasons that he played for the Mavs prior to this season, he averaged over 20 points per game in both seasons.

