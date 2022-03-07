Skip to main content
Here's What Kristaps Porzingis Tweeted After His First Game With The Wizards

Kristaps Porzingis made his Washington Wizards debut on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers. The 2015 fourth overall pick has also played for the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.

The Washington Wizards defeated the Indiana Pacers by a score of 133-122 on Sunday night in D.C., and Kristaps Porzingis made his debut for his new team.  

The 2015 fourth overall pick was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Wizards last month, but a knee injury had kept him out until Sunday. 

In his first game with his new team he had 25 points and five rebounds and helped the Wizards pick up a much needed win.   

After the game, he sent out a tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below.  

The Wizards best player (Bradley Beal) is currently out for the season, but when he returns next year, they will have an intriguing big-three of Kyle Kuzma, Beal and Porzingis.  

The win improved the Wizards to 29-34 on the season, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

