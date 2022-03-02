Skip to main content
Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About Luka Doncic

Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards sent out a tweet about Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.

On Tuesday evening, Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards sent out a tweet about Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.   

The post from Kuzma can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.  

Kuzma's tweet said: "Luka crazy talented man"  

Docic and the Mavs were in the middle of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers when Kuzma sent out the tweet. 

The Mavs won the game by a score of 109-104, and Doncic had 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the win. 

As for Kuzma, he is having a solid season, but the Wizards have struggled. 

They are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-33 record in the 61 games that they have played so far.  

Kuzma is in his first season in Washington after spending the first four years of his career on the Lakers. 

