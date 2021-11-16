Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted After The Washington Wizards Beat The New Orleans Pelicans On Monday Night
    Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.
    Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards have been one of the biggest surprises to start the NBA season. 

    After beating the New Orleans Pelicans 105-100 on Monday, they improved to 10-3 on the season. 

    They are the first seed in the Eastern Conference through their first 13 games of the 2021-22 NBA season. 

    This is coming after a total roster shakeup during the offseason when they traded Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers and have a totally new starting lineup around Bradley Beal. 

    After the win on Monday in Louisiana, Kuzma sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    The Pelicans fell to 2-13 on the season. 

    Not only do the Wizards have the first seed in their conference, but they are on a five-game winning streak and are only one of three teams in the entire NBA with ten wins. 

