Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted After The Wizards Beat The Heat

    • November 21, 2021
    Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet after the Washington Wizards defeated the Miami Heat.
    The Washington Wizards have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA to start the 2021-22 season. 

    It's safe to say not a lot of people saw that coming. 

    There are only seven out of 30 teams that have 11+ wins on the season, and the Wizards are one of them after defeating the Miami Heat 103-100 in D.C. on Saturday night. 

    The Wizards advanced to 11-5, while the Heat fell to 11-6.

    After the game, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Kuzma had six points, 11 rebounds and one assists in the game. 

    The Wizards were led by Bradley Beal who had 21 points, four rebounds and nine assists.

    Jimmy Butler's 29 points were not enough for the Heat to get their second win of the week over the Wizards. 

