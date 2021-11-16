Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted After The Washington Wizards Beat The New Orleans Pelicans

Skip to main content
    November 16, 2021
    Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted After The Wizards Beat The Pelicans On Monday
    Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.
    Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards have been one of the biggest surprises to start the NBA season. 

    After beating the New Orleans Pelicans 105-100 on Monday, they improved to 10-3 on the season. 

    They are the first seed in the Eastern Conference through their first 13 games of the 2021-22 NBA season. 

    This is coming after a total roster shakeup during the offseason when they traded Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers and have a totally new starting lineup around Bradley Beal. 

    After the win on Monday in Louisiana, Kuzma sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    The Pelicans fell to 2-13 on the season. 

    Not only do the Wizards have the first seed in their conference, but they are on a five-game winning streak and are only one of three teams in the entire NBA with ten wins. 

    • CELTICS COLLAPSE AGAINST CAVS: The Cavs have been one of the biggest surprises to start the NBA season. If the playoffs began on Sunday, they would be a playoff team. They overcame a 19-point deficit in the third quarter on Saturday night to storm back and beat the Celtics in Cleveland. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

