Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted After The Wizards Lost To The Lakers
Kyle Kuzma sent out two tweets after the Washington Wizards lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in California.
The Washington Wizards lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in California by a score of 122-109 on Friday evening in California.
After the game, Kyle Kuzma sent out two tweets, which can be seen embedded below.
The Wizards had also played the Clippers on Wednesday in Los Angeles, and lost by a score of 115-109.
Kuzma spent the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Lakers after being drafted in the first-round of the 2017 NBA Draft.
In 2020, he won an NBA Title with the franchise, but was traded this past summer in the blockbuster deal that sent Russell Westbrook from the Wizards to the Lakers.
On Friday against his former team, the forward had 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
The Wizards fell to 29-36 on the season.
