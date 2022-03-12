Skip to main content
Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted After The Wizards Lost To The Lakers

Kyle Kuzma sent out two tweets after the Washington Wizards lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in California.

The Washington Wizards lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in California by a score of 122-109 on Friday evening in California.  

After the game, Kyle Kuzma sent out two tweets, which can be seen embedded below.  

The Wizards had also played the Clippers on Wednesday in Los Angeles, and lost by a score of 115-109.   

Kuzma spent the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Lakers after being drafted in the first-round of the 2017 NBA Draft.  

In 2020, he won an NBA Title with the franchise, but was traded this past summer in the blockbuster deal that sent Russell Westbrook from the Wizards to the Lakers. 

On Friday against his former team, the forward had 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists.  

The Wizards fell to 29-36 on the season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

