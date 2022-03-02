Skip to main content

Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About LeBron James

Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards sent out a tweet about Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

During Tuesday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about LeBron James.  

The tweet from Kuzma can be seen embedded below. 

Kuzma's tweet said: "Awwww 💩 Y’all got Bron taking charges 🤣🤣🤣 I see u @KingJames" 

Kuzma is in his first season with the Washington Wizards after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Lakers.  

He was a teammate with Lebron James for the first three seasons that James played on the Lakers.  

In 2020, the pair won a championship together in the NBA's bubble.  

This past offseason Kuzma was traded from the Lakers to the Wizards in the massive deal that sent Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles.  

The Wizards are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-33 record. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17701372_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About LeBron James

By Ben Stinar
1 minute ago
USATSI_17803538_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Patrick Beverley Tweeted After The Timberwolves Beat The Warriors

By Ben Stinar
2 minutes ago
USATSI_16898007_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar
4 minutes ago
USATSI_17674840_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar
6 minutes ago
USATSI_12510759_168388303_lowres
News

Former Bucks First-Round Pick Signs With NBA Team

By Ben Stinar
10 hours ago
USATSI_13567771_168388303_lowres
News

Pelicans Reportedly Signing Former Nets And Bulls Player

By Ben Stinar
11 hours ago
USATSI_17448463_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ja Morant Posted To Instagram After His Huge Game

By Ben Stinar
11 hours ago
USATSI_17486326_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-Raptors Game

By Ben Stinar
16 hours ago
USATSI_13421111_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar
16 hours ago