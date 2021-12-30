Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After Returning To Practice

Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After His First Practice Of The Season
    Publish date:

    Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After His First Practice Of The Season

    Kyrie Irving returned to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday for practice, and spoke to the media. Irving has yet to play in a game this season.
    Author:

    Kyrie Irving returned to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday for practice, and spoke to the media. Irving has yet to play in a game this season.

    Kyrie Irving has yet to play in a game this season, but the All-Star guard returned to practice for the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. 

    Irving spoke to reporters for the first time in a while, and a photo of him at the podium can be seen the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Athletic's Alex Schiffer. 

    Some of what Irving said can be seen below

    Irving on when he'll play (via Kristian Winfield of The New York Daily News):

    Winfield's tweet said: Kyrie Irving on when he’ll play: “I’m at peace with the ramp up but I can’t sugarcoat it — I’m just looking forward to that first game, whether it be the 5th or some time after that.” Kyrie said he wants to get back into optimal shape.

    Irving on returning (via Brian Lewis of The New York Post): 

    Lewis' tweet said: Kyrie Irving: "Last night I could barely sleep. I'm like, man, I just don't want to come out and not be who I know I am as a player...(My) heart racing and just not being nervous and touching the basketball again, and just the rhythm of the game. I missed it." #Nets #NBA

    Irving on being unvaccinated to begin the season (via Kristian Winfield of The New York Daily News):

    Winfield's tweet said: Kyrie Irving on going unvaccinated to start the season: “I knew the consequences. I wasn’t prepared for them by any stretch of the imagination.” #Nets  

    Irving on staying in shape while being away from the team (via Alex Schiffer of The Athletic):

    Schiffer's tweet said: Irving said he was playing pickup games around North Jersey among other things to stay in shape but admitted today was the first time he’s gone against pros. Said returning to practice was like riding a bike.  

    Irving is still not eligible to play in home games at Barclays Center, but is eligible to play in games on the road.   

    He had previously not been allowed by the Nets to be a part-time player, but on December 17, they announced their decision to allow him to return to the team. 

    USATSI_13987245_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After Returning To Practice

    44 seconds ago
    USATSI_10914777_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Bulls Are Reportedly Signing A Former Golden State Warriors Star

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17001062_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steph Curry's Move On Austin Rivers Went Viral

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17420861_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steph Curry Became The First Player In NBA History To Do This

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17420394_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo's Absurd Dunk

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16165093_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Dave Portnoy Air Ball A Half-Court Shot At The Bucks-Magic Game

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_13596347_168388303_lowres
    News

    This Photo Of Kyrie Irving On Wednesday Is A Scary Sight For The Rest Of The NBA

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17421467_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Devastating Injury Update On Ricky Rubio

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17063560_168388303_lowres
    News

    Big News About Wednesday's Heat-Spurs Game

    6 hours ago