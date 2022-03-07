Skip to main content
Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

Kyrie Irving spoke to the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon.

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics 126-120 in Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon, and the loss dropped them from the eighth seed to the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.  

They are now just 32-33 on the season, and have lost four straight games. 

After the loss, Kyrie Irving spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos. 

Irving began his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but played for the Celtics for two seasons before joining the Nets in the summer of 2019.  

The Nets were the top seed in the east at one point this season, but an 11-game losing streak before the All-Star break sent them on a free fall in the standings.  

