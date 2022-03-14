Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Sunday Night

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet on Sunday night, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Irving has played in 18 games this season (all on the road), and is averaging 25.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game on 47.6% shooting from the field and nearly 41% shooting from the three-point range.

Last week, he went off for 50 points against the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.

The Nets are currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak, and have a 35-33 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season.

However, they are still just 4-6 in their last ten games overall, and Irving is still eligible to play in home games at Barclays Center.

The Related stories on NBA basketball