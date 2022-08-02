Here's What LeBron James Just Tweeted On Monday Night

On Monday night, LeBron James quote tweeted a tweet.

Twitter user @JamesEdrick3 posted a photo of James, and made a thread of the best games of his career.

James: "WHOA!!!! This tread is CRAZY!! Love to whomever did this"

James is one of the best players to ever play in the NBA, and some consider him the best player of all-time.

He just wrapped up his 19th season in the league, and averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

Those numbers are phenomenal, and he made his 18th All-Star Game.

However, the Lakers were not a good team at all last season.

They went just 33-49, and finished the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Therefore, they not only missed the NBA Playoffs, but also missed the play-in tournament (the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans took the final two spots ahead of James and the Lakers).

A team with James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and others, should not be that low in the standings.

James joined the Lakers in the summer of 2018, and they also missed the playoffs that first season.

Yet, the following season they won the NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

In addition to the Lakers, James has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (twice) and the Miami Heat.

With the Cavs, he has won one title, and with the Heat he won two titles.

The four-time NBA Champion is entering his fifth season with the Lakers and 20th season in the NBA next year.