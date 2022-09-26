Here's What LeBron James Said About Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers had a tough season last year where they went 33-49 and missed the NBA Playoffs.

A lot of fans and media blamed nine-time NBA All-Star (and 2017 NBA MVP) Russell Westbrook for a lot of the team's struggles.

Over the offseason, there were plenty of rumors about him potentially being traded, but as of Monday, he is still on the Lakers (on media day).

On Monday, LeBron James was asked about his teammate.

Reporter: "LeBron, considering the difficulties of last season, do you think Russell Westbrook can make his game work here, can he adjust, can he be part of this?"

James: "Oh, absolutely, absolutely. Look forward to, like I said, being on the part of the journey with him this year, and it's gonna be a great year for him, and we gonna be right there with him, and we're here and it starts tomorrow; it's all about putting in the work and when you put in the work you see the results."

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 78 games last season.

As for James, he put up 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest in 56 games.

The Lakers will play their first preseason game Oct. 3rd against the Sacramento Kings.

They will play their first regular season game of the 2022-23 NBA season on Oct. 18th when they visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco at the Chase Center.