Here's What LeBron James Said After The Lakers Lost To The Mavs

LeBron James met with the media after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Dallas Mavericks.

On Christmas, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Dallas Mavericks 124-115 in Dallas, Texas.

The loss was their fourth in a row, and they are now 13-20 in 33 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

LeBron James played 34 minutes and had 38 points, six rebounds and five assists.

James has been playing exceptionally (he's averaging 27.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest).

Still, the team continues to struggle, and they are in jeopardy of missing the postseason for the second straight year.

"At the end of the day, I love to play the game of basketball," James said after the loss. "I'm still enjoying going out there and playing in front of fans either at home or on the road. I'm just trying to control what I can control; I show up, try to lead these guys, and try to lead to victories."

James is in his 20th season in the NBA and will turn 38 years old on December 30.

Sunday, was his 17th time playing on Christmas, which passed Lakers legend Kobe Bryant for the most games played on Christmas in NBA history.

The Lakers will play their next game on Tuesday evening in Florida against the Orlando Magic, where they will try to avoid losing their fifth straight game.

"We have another opportunity to win a ball game, but we gotta go out and play the right way," James said.

The Magic are currently the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-21 record in 34 games (they are 9-9 in 18 games at home).