    January 2, 2022
    Here's What Lozno Ball Tweeted After DeMar DeRozan's Buzzer Beater
    Here's What Lozno Ball Tweeted After DeMar DeRozan's Buzzer Beater

    Lonzo Ball sent out a tweet after the Chicago Bulls defeated the Washington Wizards on DeMar DeRozan's buzzer beater.
    Lonzo Ball sent out a tweet after the Chicago Bulls defeated the Washington Wizards on DeMar DeRozan's buzzer beater.

    The Chicago Bulls defeated the Washington Wizards in D.C. on Saturday night by a score of 120-119. 

    DeMar DeRozan hit a buzzer beater to give the Bulls a win, and the clip of the shot can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Bulls. 

    After the shot, Lonzo Ball, who is out due to health and safety protocols, sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below.  

    The tweet from Ball said: "AHHHHHHHHHHHHH @DeMar_DeRozan

    With the win over the Wizards the Bulls advanced to 24-10 in their first 34 games, and have now overtaken the Brooklyn Nets as the top seed in the Eastern Conference. 

    The Nets lost in Brooklyn to the Los Angeles Clippers 120-116 on Saturday, which makes them a full game behind the Bulls now.   

