Skip to main content

Here's What Marcus Smart Said About Steve Kerr Before Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

On Wednesday, Marcus Smart met with the media before the Boston Celtics play Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

On Wednesday, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart met with the media, and he was asked about Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. 

"He's a great guy, the way that he thinks, the way that he thinks about the game, others," Smart said of Kerr.  

The Celtics and Warriors will play Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. 

This is the sixth time in the last eight years that the Warriros have made the NBA Finals. 

They missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but prior to that they had made the Finals five times in a row and won three titles. 

As for the Celtics, this is the first time that the franchise has been to the Finals since the 2010 season when they had Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18391633_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Marcus Smart Said About Steve Kerr Before Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar42 seconds ago
USATSI_18017338_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Major Reflection Before Game 1 Of The Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16988405_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said Before Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18060010_168388303_lowres
Rumors

New York Knicks' Options At Point Guard In Offseason

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_10878374_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Shocking Injury Report For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18365001_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Draymond Green Said About Making All-Defensive Second Team

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_18112473_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Otto Porter Jr.'s Injury Status For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_13421096_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Kevin Durant Was Spotted At Dallas Wings-Los Angeles Sparks game

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18364947_168388303_lowres
News

Celtics-Warriors: This Prediction Does Not Make Sense

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago