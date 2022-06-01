Here's What Marcus Smart Said About Steve Kerr Before Game 1 Of The NBA Finals
On Wednesday, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart met with the media, and he was asked about Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.
"He's a great guy, the way that he thinks, the way that he thinks about the game, others," Smart said of Kerr.
The Celtics and Warriors will play Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
This is the sixth time in the last eight years that the Warriros have made the NBA Finals.
They missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but prior to that they had made the Finals five times in a row and won three titles.
As for the Celtics, this is the first time that the franchise has been to the Finals since the 2010 season when they had Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett.
