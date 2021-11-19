Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are off to an 8-7 start to the season in their first 15 games, and on Thursday night they knocked off the Los Angeles Clippers 120-108 in Tennessee.

Morant sent out some tweets after the game, and one of the tweets he posted can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Last season Morant led a young Grizzlies team to the Western Conference Playoffs, and beat Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the play-in game.

This season the former second overall pick looks even better than he did last year.

He's played in every game, and is averaging 26.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.

The way he is playing could land him in his first ever All-Star game, because he is turning into an absolute superstar.

