Here's What Mitchell Robinson Tweeted After Obi Toppin Won The Dunk Contest
On Saturday, Obi Toppin won the 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star weekend in Cleveland, Ohio.
The New York Knicks star came in second place last season, but this year was able to take home the trophy.
After Toppin won, Mitchell Robinson sent out a tweet congratulating him.
The post from Robinson can be seen embedded below.
On the season the Knicks have struggled as they currently sit at the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-34 record in 59 games.
They entered the All-Star break on a three-game losing streak, and have gone just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.
Last year they shocked the entire NBA by making the playoffs as the fourth seed in the east with a 41-31 record.
This season has been a big disappointment so far.
