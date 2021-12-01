Here's What Mitchell Robinson Tweeted After Knicks Loss To Nets

Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Here's What Mitchell Robinson Tweeted Then Deleted After Getting Called For A Foul That Cost The Knicks The Game Against The Nets
    Publish date:

    Here's What Mitchell Robinson Tweeted Then Deleted After Getting Called For A Foul That Cost The Knicks The Game Against The Nets

    The New York Knicks lost to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.
    Author:

    The New York Knicks lost to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

    The end of the game between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets was absolutely wild. 

    Yet, the game came down to a play with 2.2 seconds left when James Johnson drove to the basket and got fouled by Knicks center Mitchell Robinson.

    Johnson then nailed two free throws to give the Nets a 112-110 lead, and the Knicks (who had no timeouts) had to take a tough shot at the buzzer, which Evan Fournier missed. 

    The clip of Johnson getting fouled by Robinson can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Steve Jones Jr. 

    After the game, Robinson deleted this tweet that he sent out, which can be seen embedded below in a tweet of a screen shot from Billy Reinhardt. 

    The Nets advanced to 15-6 with the win, and the Knicks fell to 11-10 with the loss. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17262783_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Mitchell Robinson Tweeted After Knicks Loss To Nets

    20 seconds ago
    USATSI_17210378_168388303_lowres
    News

    Everyone Is Talking About The Crossover Derrick Rose Had In The Knicks-Nets Game

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17262232_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch The Unbelievable Ending In The Knicks-Nets Game

    22 minutes ago
    USATSI_17088272_168388303_lowres
    News

    Trail Blazers Starting Lineup Against The Pistons Without Damian Lillard

    39 minutes ago
    USATSI_16124311_168388303_lowres
    News

    Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Suns

    44 minutes ago
    USATSI_15412826_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Andrew Wiggins Official Status For Warriors-Suns Showdown

    47 minutes ago
    USATSI_16372233_168388303_lowres
    News

    Suns Starting Lineup Against The Warriors

    49 minutes ago
    USATSI_17177733_168388303_lowres
    Lifestyle

    Check Out Steph Curry's Amazing Outfit Before The Warriors Play The Suns

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17151523_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Watch Klay Thomson In Practice With The Golden State Warriors G-League Team

    1 hour ago