Here's What Mitchell Robinson Tweeted After Knicks Loss To Nets

The end of the game between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets was absolutely wild.

Yet, the game came down to a play with 2.2 seconds left when James Johnson drove to the basket and got fouled by Knicks center Mitchell Robinson.

Johnson then nailed two free throws to give the Nets a 112-110 lead, and the Knicks (who had no timeouts) had to take a tough shot at the buzzer, which Evan Fournier missed.

The clip of Johnson getting fouled by Robinson can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Steve Jones Jr.

After the game, Robinson deleted this tweet that he sent out, which can be seen embedded below in a tweet of a screen shot from Billy Reinhardt.

The Nets advanced to 15-6 with the win, and the Knicks fell to 11-10 with the loss.

