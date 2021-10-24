Here's What Patty Mills Tweeted Before The Brooklyn Nets Host The Charlotte Hornets
The Brooklyn Nets will host LaMelo Ball and Charlotte Hornets in their first home game of the new season on Sunday in Brooklyn, New York.
The Nets got blown out in the first game of the season by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
However, they completely rebounded on Friday night in Philadelphia to beat the 76ers 114-109.
Before the Nets play the Hornets on Sunday, Patty Mills sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below.
The tweet from Mills said: "GAME DAY BALA GAME DAYYY!!! Home opener - Embrace your Brooklyn #Brooooklynnn #BKAllDay."
The point guard is one of the newest additions to the Nets roster as he had previously spent the first 11-years of his career on the San Antonio Spurs where he won the 2014 NBA Championship.
In his first game with the Nets he was nothing short of sensational on Tuesday against the Bucks.
He had 21 points and went a perfect 7/7 from the three-point range.
Against the 76ers he had 11 points and once again went a perfect 3-3 from the three-point range.
He's 10/10 on three-point attempts in his first two games with the Nets.
