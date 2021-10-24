    • October 24, 2021
    Here's What Patty Mills Tweeted Before The Brooklyn Nets Host The Charlotte Hornets
    The Brooklyn Nets will play their first home game of the new season against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday in Brooklyn.
    The Brooklyn Nets will host LaMelo Ball and Charlotte Hornets in their first home game of the new season on Sunday in Brooklyn, New York. 

    The Nets got blown out in the first game of the season by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. 

    However, they completely rebounded on Friday night in Philadelphia to beat the 76ers 114-109. 

    Before the Nets play the Hornets on Sunday, Patty Mills sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below. 

    The tweet from Mills said: "GAME DAY BALA GAME DAYYY!!! Home opener - Embrace your Brooklyn #Brooooklynnn #BKAllDay." 

    The point guard is one of the newest additions to the Nets roster as he had previously spent the first 11-years of his career on the San Antonio Spurs where he won the 2014 NBA Championship. 

    In his first game with the Nets he was nothing short of sensational on Tuesday against the Bucks. 

    He had 21 points and went a perfect 7/7 from the three-point range. 

    Against the 76ers he had 11 points and once again went a perfect 3-3 from the three-point range. 

    He's 10/10 on three-point attempts in his first two games with the Nets. 

    • WOJ SAYS THE NETS HAVE TAKEN CALLS FOR IRVING: Kyrie Irving has yet to play for the Brooklyn Nets this season due to the vaccine mandate and the Nets not allowing him to be a part-time player. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday that the Nets have taken calls for Irving. However, he said they have not made any calls themselves. CLICK HERE.
    • CHECK OUT WHAT STEPH SAID AFTER THE WARRIORS BEAT THE CLIPPERS: The Golden State Warriors are off to a hot start to the new season, and Steph Curry has been sensational through the first two games. Check out what he said after he scored 45 points and beat the Los Angeles Clippers. CLICK HERE. 

