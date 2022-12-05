Here's What Paul Pierce Tweeted About Anthony Davis

Former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce sent out a tweet about Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis.

Eight-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis continued his recent stretch of dominant play on Sunday night.

The NBA Champion went off for 55 points and 17 rebounds (on 22/30 shooting from the field), leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 130-119 win over the Washington Wizards.

After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce sent out a tweet about Davis.

Pierce: "This is the Version of Anthony Davis everyone was waiting to see . His ability says he’s capable of it ,but we all questioned his mentality. Yo AD ain’t no going back now blood . KG mentality rest of season , if so Lakers easily a playoff Team also hope u stay healthy"

Pierce is one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA (he made ten NBA All-Star Games and helped lead the Boston Celtics to the 2008 NBA Championship).

The input from Pierce is intriguing, and he is right that if Davis plays like this, the Lakers will make the NBA Playoffs.

In 2020, Davis helped LeBron James and the Lakers win the NBA Championship, but over the past few seasons, they have struggled (and he has been unable to stay healthy).

Coming into the night, Davis had averages of 27.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per contest.

The Lakers got off to a terrible start to the season, but they are now playing much better as of late.

They are 10-12 in their first 22 games but 8-2 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

Currently, the Lakers are the 12th seed in the Western Conference and 5.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns, who are the first seed.