Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Here's What Rapper Drake Commented On Golden State Warriors Star Draymond Green's Instagram Post
    Publish date:

    Here's What Rapper Drake Commented On Golden State Warriors Star Draymond Green's Instagram Post

    Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors posted something to Instagram, and rapper Drake commented on the post.
    Author:

    Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors posted something to Instagram, and rapper Drake commented on the post.

    The Golden State Warriors are off to an incredible start to the 2021-22 NBA season with the best record in the NBA so far. 

    Through their first 14 games, the Warriors are 12-2. 

    On Wednesday, Draymond Green posted a video to Instagram from his new podcast "The Draymond Green Show" on The Volume. 

    The podcast can be listened to here, and his Instagram post can be seen embedded below. 

    Rapper Drake showed up in the comments on Green's Instagram post, and what he commented can be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of @AJBeltran3. 

    Green and the Warriors made the NBA Finals for five straight seasons, but in the last two years have failed to make the postseason. 

    Based on the way things have gone this season, it appears as if they have a legitimate shot at getting back to the NBA Finals. 

    USATSI_17135321_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Rapper Drake Commented On Golden State Warriors Star Draymond Green's Instagram Post

    29 seconds ago
    USATSI_17153930_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Steph Curry's Official Injury Status For Warriors-Cavs Game

    9 minutes ago
    USATSI_17182212_168388303_lowres
    News

    Cavs' Starting Lineup Against The Warriors On Thursday Night

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_17172483_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Spencer Dinwiddie's Status For Wizards Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17177692_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Andre Iguodala's Status For Warriors-Cavs Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17076102_168388303_lowres
    News

    Lauri Markkanen's Status For Warriors-Cavs Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17158448_168388303_lowres
    News

    Jarrett Allen's Status For Warriors-Cavs Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17150946_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What James Harden Said After The Brooklyn Nets Beat The Cleveland Cavaliers

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16372233_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Devin Booker Tweeted After The Suns Won Their 10th Straight Game

    1 hour ago